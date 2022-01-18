Accolade (ACCD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

1/11/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $35.00.

1/11/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00.

1/11/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00.

1/6/2022 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

12/17/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

12/1/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

