Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 27,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,869,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Accolade by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.