Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT Raised to €32.00 at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

