ACENT Market Capitalization Reaches $4.82 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $543,101.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

