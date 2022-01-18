Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACER. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

