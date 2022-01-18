Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given New €16.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of ANIOY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

