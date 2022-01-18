Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $1.26 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00329084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006835 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

