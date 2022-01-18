Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.08

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 521559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $620.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

