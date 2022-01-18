ACoconut Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $441,711.60 and approximately $33,392.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

