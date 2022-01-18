Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.84.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $17.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. 6,874,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019,540. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
