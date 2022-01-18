Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to Neutral by MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.84.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded up $16.37 on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,540. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.