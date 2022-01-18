ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 7,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

