Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $109,332 in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

