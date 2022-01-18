Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average is $619.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

