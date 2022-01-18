Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,770. Ads-Tec Energy has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $10.88.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

