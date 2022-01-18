ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 218,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,650 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

