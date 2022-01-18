AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Genuity Capital started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AdTheorent stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

