Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

NYSE AAP traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,530. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

