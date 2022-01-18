Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 466.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

Shares of AAP opened at $239.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

