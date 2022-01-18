Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 23008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.
In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
