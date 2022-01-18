Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Has $855.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.4% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $855,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,784,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $459.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.