Aergo Hits Market Capitalization of $80.25 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $80.25 million and $8.51 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aergo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,662,199 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.