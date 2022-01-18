Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $22,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 732,811 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 642,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

