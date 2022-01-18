Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.