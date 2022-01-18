Aew Capital Management L P Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.40% of AvalonBay Communities worth $124,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.84. 1,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.68 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.38.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.