Aew Capital Management L P Sells 5,675 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.59% of Sun Communities worth $125,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.52. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,080. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

