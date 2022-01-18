Aew Capital Management L P Sells 65,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 3.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.58% of Brixmor Property Group worth $103,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,100 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,490. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.