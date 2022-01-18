Aew Capital Management L P Sells 65,675 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,675 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 8.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.29% of Prologis worth $270,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.49. 16,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.