Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,620,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 18,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Agenus stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

