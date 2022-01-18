AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.06.

NFLX opened at $525.69 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

