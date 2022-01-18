AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 711.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

