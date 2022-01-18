AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.