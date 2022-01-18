AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

