AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,062 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

