AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,265 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

