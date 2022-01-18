AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,343 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.