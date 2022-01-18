AGF Investments Inc. Buys 5,960 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 786,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 244,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

