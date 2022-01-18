AGF Investments Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 721.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.16 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

