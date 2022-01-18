AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 50,300 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

