AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,038.74.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,033.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,963.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,758.20. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

