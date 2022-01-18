AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

