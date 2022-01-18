AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

