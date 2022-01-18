AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,614 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3,272.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

