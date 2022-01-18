AGF Investments Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $529.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $610.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

