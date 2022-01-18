AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 327,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.