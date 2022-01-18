AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 2,013 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $192.23 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $143.10 and a one year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.94.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

