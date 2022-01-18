AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,426 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $1,783,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

