AGF Investments Inc. Sells 18,936 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

