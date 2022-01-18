AGF Investments Inc. Sells 42,315 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MAG Silver worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $268,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

