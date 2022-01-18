AGF Investments Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

